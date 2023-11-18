'Important piece of social change': Indigenous artist unveils 'From Hate to Hope' mural alongside BC Human Rights Commissioner

Casey Richardson

A mural designed to bring the community together in taking action against and talking about hate was unveiled in Keremeos on Friday afternoon.

Co-designed with a local Sylix artist, youth from the South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services (SOICS) and BC’s Office of the Human Rights Commissioner, the project is built on recommendations from the commissioner’s inquiry into hate in the pandemic, compiled in the “From Hate to Hope” report.

“Public art is no question an important piece of social change,” Kasari Govender, BC’s Human Rights Commissioner, said. “That social change needs to happen through a variety of mechanisms.”

While Govender’s work mainly focuses on conversations in the legislature and enacting law reform, she said it’s only one piece of the puzzle to building a more inclusive society.

“We want people to be talking about what our communities are experiencing. So for those who haven't experienced hate, we want people to know that this isn't an isolated experience that people around you are dealing with. These issues are significant and it's having a really detrimental impact on them,” she added.

In August 2021, Govender launched an inquiry into the rise of hate in the province during the COVID-19 pandemic. In March 2023, the Commissioner released her findings and recommendations.

The full inquiry, which is over 400 pages, delves into why hate increased during the pandemic, where hate comes from and what action can be taken to stop hate presently and in future times of crisis.

Govender hosted South Okanagan municipal and Indigenous leaders in August, hoping to see implementations of policies to help tackle the hate shown during the pandemic.

“It was really from that partnership and those conversations that generated this particular mural, this particular artist, and in this community,” Govender said.

Indigenous artist Haley Regan met with Govender and the SOICS One World Youth Crew through engagement sessions and took their words to heart when creating the piece.

“It feels amazing to be here. It's so nice as a young Indigenous artist to be included in these conversations of diversity, of going from hate to hope, hope for a better future community, hope for less racism and discrimination in our communities, which is something as an Indigenous person I know a lot of my relatives experience all the time,” she said.

Regan said the design of the panels took 135 hours, through all the consultations, adjudication and editing processes. On top of that, an entire week and a half was spent painting the four panels.

“I've been a part of this project for four months now. So this was a very large time-consuming project. But I wouldn't have spent my time any other way. This is a career-changing, life-changing moment and project to be a part of. So I'm just so happy that I was selected,” Regan added.

She wanted to include her own personal experiences and connections in the art too, feeling those moments, whether poignant or celebratory, would speak well to others.

The four panels stand in front of the South Similkameen Health Centre on Highway 3 through town, depicting a journey going from hate to hope.

The first panel, the ‘Rainbow Cross Walk’ panel, is set to serve as a reminder of the challenges faced by LGBTQ2SAI+ communities in the valley, shown simply by the repeated defacement of the Penticton rainbow crosswalk.

“[The crosswalk] has been repeatedly vandalized with skid marks. So we have a non-binary person as well as an Indigenous person being represented repainting these crosswalks, as well as an Indigenous elder from Penticton Indian Band, Grandma Grace Gray Eyes," Regan said.

The second panel, depicting an ‘Orchard’ scene, recognizes diverse communities that have migrated to the region from around the world, including migrant agricultural workers.

Regan said she wanted to make sure that they were included.

“They might not be permanent residents here in our territory, but they're still a very big part of our ecosystem.”

The third panel, the ‘Round Dance’ panel, pays tribute to the 2022 Truth and Reconciliation Day event in Penticton. Regan was one of the organizers of this event and was head of volunteers for the Four Seasons Cultural Society, which held the event and the Pow Wow Between the Lakes.

The mayor of Penticton, the Chief of the Penticton Indian Band, Four Seasons Cultural Society committee members and local residents all participated in a round dance during the Truth and Reconciliation Day event, illustrating what a diverse and connected community can look like.

“I saw people from Merritt. We had drummers there from Salmon Arm and Kamloops all make their way down to be a part of that day. And when I saw everybody in that round dance, I thought to myself, ‘This is the most diverse round dance I have ever been a part of’ and how grateful I was to be there that day. I truly do believe the Creator puts us in the right place at the right time,” Regan added.

The last panel features a ‘Community Library’ image, much like the several placed throughout Penticton Regan sees, which encourages “continuous learning and unlearning” as the key steps in addressing hate.

“This feeds into the future of what's going to happen with the BC Human Rights Commission and their campaign ‘From Hate to Hope’. They are hoping to have a more educational aspect and have reading resources in libraries, schools and through work.”

Regan hopes the community will look at her pieces and know that they belong and they are welcome.

“Sometimes, we [the Indigenous community] are left out of these conversations, and to be a part of this project, and to have my say, and have my voice heard—that was a really big healing moment for me.”

Two other murals have now been unveiled in BC, with the first one the commission launched in East Vancouver, and the second one in Fort St. John. Keremeos is the third and the fourth will be unveiled soon in Nanaimo, as it is currently under development.

“We want people to engage with the art in a way that makes them think about diversity in their communities, for example, to celebrate the contributions of diverse people in our region, to understand the history of our areas, to understand the impact of colonization and think about ‘What does that mean to me today?’” Govender said.

To read the full report or summary, visit the BC’s Human Rights Commissioner’s website here.