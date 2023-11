Photo: En'owkin Centre

The Penticton Indian Band's En'owkin Centre is gearing up for a special craft fair ahead of the holiday season.

On Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the centre will host a plethora of Indigenous artists offering handmade crafts and artistic works, perfect for gift-giving season.

There will also be food throughout the day, available for free to attendees.

All are welcome.