Penticton offering free large-scale compost next week

The City of Penticton is offering free compost for pickup next week, specifically geared toward large orders for residential and commercial customers.

Compost will be available at 1765 Reservoir Road from Monday, Nov. 20, until Friday, Nov. 24, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., while supplies last.

An operator and equipment will be available, as well as a ramp for larger trucks. All loads must be covered and/or tarped.

"Penticton’s compost is a safe, effective, environmentally friendly and affordable compost product that's ideal for use in top dressing, landscaping, on flower gardens, and as an additive in potting soil. Penticton compost consists of processed wastewater solids and wood chips," reads a press release from the city.

Anyone seeking smaller amounts can stop by Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and self-load what they need, for free.

More information can be found online here penticton.ca/compost.