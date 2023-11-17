'It was the best': Summerland family compete in upcoming episode of Family Feud

Photo: CBC The Heigh family of Summerland competing on an upcoming episode of Family Feud Canada

"It was the best thing our family ever did together."

A Summerland family is still riding high after competing on an episode of the Canadian televised game show Family Feud, which will air next month.

Shannon Heigh, her husband Ron, their daughters Karis and Sydney and Sydney's boyfriend Jordan were selected to be contestants on the popular show earlier this year, after being fans for many seasons.

Applying was Heigh's idea, and while she describes her family as very close, her family was skeptical at first.

"They were not really into it, they did it for me," Heigh said with a laugh.

But that attitude quickly changed once they all arrived at the studio in Toronto. The whole family was quickly just as excited as Heigh, ready to tackle the challenge.

"After watching it on TV for so many years, walking into the studio with all the lights and people and producers pumping everyone up, it was just surreal. It was very exciting, " Heigh said, adding they were treated "like royalty" on set.

The show's premise is two families competing against each other to guess the most popular answers to family-friendly answers, hosted by Canadian comic Gerry Dee.

Heigh said it was a blast taping the show, and while she can't reveal any spoilers about the content, the whole family had a ball.

By the time it was all done, Heigh said everyone was left wanting more.

"I said [to my family] thank you for doing this, I know it wasn't on your list of things to do and I know you did it for me, and they all just said 'Thank you so much we wish we could do it again!'" Heigh said.

"We can't apply again for another 10 years and it's killing us!"

To celebrate their episode finally airing, the Heighs decided to host a watch party at the Summerland Legion on Dec. 5, hoping to raise some money at the same time for a good local cause.

"The Legion has been having problems with their roof here in Summerland, so we thought we could try to do it there and make it a bit of a fundraiser at the same time," Heigh explained.

"It'll be at 5:30 p.m., and it is open to the community if they want to come ... everybody's welcome!"

No tickets are necessary, but a donation to the Legion would be appreciated.

Those who can't make the watch party in person can check out the Heighs' Family Feud episode on CBC.