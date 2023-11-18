Penticton author launching book to support local causes

Photo: Mehrnaz Massoudi

A Penticton author is celebrating her latest book by raising money for the South Okanagan Women In Need Society and the Penticton Art Gallery.

Mahrnaz Massoudi is hosting a book launch for She's Still Here: Healing Short Stories for Women on Thursday, Nov. 23 at the Penticton Art Gallery, featuring a live reading, book signings, music, performances, nibbles and more.

“Events like this are the kind of creative thinking we can use to reinforce our commitment to equality and mental health,” said Carl Meadows, local gender-equality activist who will emcee the event, in a press release.

“Mehrnaz Massoudi is literally putting her money where her beliefs are by donating all of the proceeds from the launch event for [the book] to SOWINS and the PAG."



Meadows will also be a performer at the event, as well as Penticton artist Mia Harris.

The performances will highlight some of the issues raised in the book’s nine short stories, followed by live music.



“Running away from an abusive husband or partner and having no safe place to stay can happen to women of all ages and financial backgrounds. SOWINS not only provides that safe place but also a wide range of services for women to heal emotionally, regardless of the loss they suffer,” said Massoudi, of her choice to support the organization.



She’s Still Here is described by Massoudi as "an evocative portrayal of the human experience and its resilience in the face of suffering, betrayal, regret, and loss. It is also a beautifully rendered expression of love in all of its forms, but especially the love we should give ourselves."



For tickets or more information about the event click here.