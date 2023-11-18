Celebration and fundraising at annual South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation gala

Photo: Pixabay stock image

The South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation is excited for its annual holiday gala this November, a night of celebration and fundraising for their cancer care campaign for a new local oncology unit.

Presented by Penticton Self Storage and Dennis Meakin, the gala will take place on Nov. 25 at the Penticton Lakeside Resort.

“As we come together to celebrate and contribute to a vital cause, attendees can look forward to an enchanting evening featuring a delectable dinner, carefully curated wines, and the chance to bid on beautifully adorned Christmas trees – the perfect centerpiece for the upcoming holiday season,” said Ian Lindsay, South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation CEO in a press release.

“The highlight of the night will be the live auction, showcasing incredible items and experiences generously donated by our community. From exclusive getaways to one-of-a-kind treasures, there will be something for everyone, all contributing to the noble cause of enhancing healthcare in our region."

The night will be capped off with dancing. Tickets can be purchased online at www.sosmedicalfoundation.com.

In addition to the gala there is an online auction, which can be found here.