Catch a unique live radio play in Summerland this holiday season

The Summerland Singers and Players have a unique new show coming up, aimed at transporting the audience back in time to the wonderful world of radio plays.

Set in 1946, the show, entitled "It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play," will see five actors in full 40s regalia perform in front of old-style microphones, voicing all the characters in the heartwarming classic story.

On one side of the stage, a "foley artist," which was a must-have in live radio shows, will use a plethora of objects and materials to produce sound effects needed in the show. Everything from clinking silverware and banging doors, to crunchy snow and howling winds will all be created live on stage.

And the cast will even recreate classic advertising jingles, sung live just as they would have been in the heyday of radio.

The "studio audience" will be encouraged to applaud, laugh or cry as the show progresses.

Starring in this production are Mackenzie Laureiro, Dawn Bassett, Bryan Laver, Leigh Bruce and Al Toots, with Craig Henderson as the foley artist and Ken Gray with musical accompaniment.

“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” opens Dec. 1 at the Summerland United Church, with further performances on Dec. 2, 3, 8, 9, and 10. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7 p.m. and Sunday performances at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $25, or $22 for seniors and students. FOr more information and tickets, click here.