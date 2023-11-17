BC Wildfire Service advises smoke will be visible over winter months due to burns near Naramata

Photo: BC Wildfire Service file photo

Penticton and Naramata residents are advised to expect to see plumes of smoke as BC Wildfire Service crews conduct burns of approximately 100 piles of wood debris this winter.

The burn piles will be located five kilometres east of Naramata, near the Arawana Forest Service Road.

It is part of an ongoing fuels management project to reduce wildfire risk, between the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen and BCWS.

Burning is scheduled to begin Monday, Nov. 20, and will be finished by April 30, 2024.

"Smoke may be visible in the surrounding area, including Naramata, Penticton and Summerland. The exact timing of the burns will depend on weather, site and venting conditions, as well as snowfall," reads a press release from BCWS issued this week.

"The burns will only proceed if conditions are suitable and will allow for quick smoke dissipation. BC Wildfire Service personnel will carefully prepare, control and monitor these fires at all times. "

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cell phone.