225907
225604
Penticton  

Photos: I Mother Earth and The Tea Party concert in Penticton

I Mother Earth and Tea Party

- | Story: 457877

Two beloved Canadian rock bands stopped at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre Thursday night for a high-energy performance.

The Tea Party and I Mother Earth rocked the stage to the delight of fans.

Missed the show? Click through the galleries to see a bit of the action.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Penticton News