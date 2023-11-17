Photos: I Mother Earth and The Tea Party concert in Penticton

Photos of I Mother Earth: Douglas Drouin
Two beloved Canadian rock bands stopped at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre Thursday night for a high-energy performance.
The Tea Party and I Mother Earth rocked the stage to the delight of fans.
Photos of The Tea Party: Douglas Drouin
