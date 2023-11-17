'Chess on ice': Penticton Curling Club seeing uptick in young members trying out the sport

Casey Richardson

The Penticton Junior Curling Club is seeing growth in their membership with kids of all ages hitting the ice, just in time for a chance to be taught by world champions coming out for the annual Nufloors Penticton Curling Classic.

Thirty teams from an array of countries will be out from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, providing an opportunity for Pentictonites to experience some of the best talent in the sport.

Teams include beloved Canadian teams Koe, Carruthers, Dunstone and more, facing off against teams from far and wide.

Junior Curling Coach/Coordinator Dale Cory has more than 20 kids as a part of the junior league who, he said, are all enthusiastic about learning the game and gather every Thursday.

“Last year, Glenn Howard and his crew were out all working with the juniors, and they got a chance to curl with a former world champion. So that was great for them to be able to do it. We're going to do it again this year with another one of the teams from the Nufloors. But it's just great exposure for them to come out on the ice,” he said.

“It's like going to a Canucks practice and being out there with Pettersson and some of those guys, you get a chance to be with some of the best in the world and try to learn some skills from them.”

This year the junior league has more first-year curlers than seen before, learning the basics of safety, sportsmanship, rules, rock delivery, balance, sweeping and basic strategy.

“It's a sport that can be competitive, it's recreational, it's making friends for the rest of your life. So I want to see these kids be able to grow with the sport,” Cory added

“It's one of those sports that there's a lot of skill involved. I just think of it as chess on ice, you've got to have the skill to do it. But there's a lot of strategy involved as well.”

One young player whose had some impressive accomplishments since starting up in curling six years ago, said she loves the sport because of the mix of strategy and athleticism.

Ella Walker started curling after going to the Scotties Tournament of Hearts with her grandma at eight years old. Now 13, she’s a part of a U-15 and U-18 club, winning silver at the BC Winter Games last season.

“There's a lot to learn, like so many shots and you'll never learn enough,” she said with enthusiasm before practice Thursday.

“We really want to make it this year to nationals for my U-18 team, but it'll be very hard.”

She said that the best part about curling is the people that are a part of the clubs you meet along the way.

Along with Walker, plenty of other fourth and fifth year players are making their mark on youth teams and setting up to keep playing.

“It's fun coaching. I just love being out with the kids and seeing them grow and progress and getting better and I want to see them all go to World Championships someday,” Cory said with a laugh.

“I keep telling them, the better you get, the more fun you're gonna have because you start making your shots you're gonna want to come back because of that.”

A few members of the junior league will be heading to a bonspiel in Kelowna this weekend to compete.

The Nufloors classic tickets are $60 for curling club members for a full event pass, or $80 for non-members. Single-day passes can be purchased for $20 for members, or $25 for non-members, plus applicable sales tax.

Drop by the Penticton Curling Club at 505 Vees Drive in the SOEC complex to purchase tickets while they are available.