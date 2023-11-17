Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen throws support behind movement for better communication with deaf British Columbians

Photo: Castanet

An inclusivity movement for deaf British Columbians gained support from the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen this week.

At Thursday's RDOS meeting, Arlene Brenner and Janice Lyons of the Ensuring Accessible Communication for All group, along with their ASL interpreter Marie Clarke, presented their petition to the board, asking for support.

The petition, which they intend to present to the B.C. Legislative Assembly, asks that the provincial government ensure that professional ASL/English interpreters and closed captioning be implemented during important government announcements, press conferences and live streams.

Their goal is at least 1,000 names, and they reported that 80 people signed up in Penticton on Wednesday alone.

Closed-captioning is incredibly important, they argue, not just for the deaf or hard of hearing, but for new Canadians who may not speak English well yet.

Brenner said some in the deaf or hard of hearing community don't feel comfortable with communication channels during emergencies, such as wildfires or other natural disasters.

“They have a great deal of fear over what to do in an emergency situation,” Brenner explained.

Some in the deaf community prefer to read, and some prefer ASL, as the structure of both languages is very different.

“We’re aware that in an emergency, captioning might be there, but we emphasize that both [captioning and ASL] are required,” Brenner said,

Lyons added that not all deaf people are fully literate in English, especially those who have been deaf since birth.

“They need to have access in their own language. The captioning is for a different set of people who are fluent in English, in reading English … We want to be respected as a community of people who prefer ASL, that is our preferred language.”

RDOS board members were in full support of the idea. The board voted to provide a letter of support to the movement.

“I would like to offer my thanks on behalf of the board for coming in and enlightening us today,” said board chair Mark Pendergraft.

“It was very good, a lot that we didn’t know.“