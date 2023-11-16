RDOS seeking citizens for Public Advisory Committee on future of solid waste management

Photo: Castanet

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen looking for help reviewing its Solid Waste Management Plan.

To help set goals for "reducing, reusing, recycling, recovering, and residual management of solid waste in the coming years," they are seeking members of the public to form a Public Advisory Committee.

In a press release issued Thursday, the RDOS stated that "committee members representing the following groups and organizations are invited to join the PAC, including Indigenous communities, environmental organizations, business and consumer groups, large waste generators, school districts, chambers of commerce, ratepayers or community associations, and interested residents from all RDOS electoral areas and member municipalities."

The online application form, along with more information, can be found online here.

Applications are open until Thursday, December 14, 2023, at 4:30 p.m.