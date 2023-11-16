Penticton Discovery House hoping to raise $150,000 through their “Shed the Light on Addiction” campaign

Photo: File photo Discovery House lights up in 2020 for their Shed the Light on Addiction night

A Penticton Recovery Resource Society is hoping residents will consider donating to their program for their end-of-year giving.

Discovery House's Shed the Light on Addiction campaign is kicking off to build the brightest house on the block in support of those struggling.

"This year we are hoping to raise $150,000 to support those without the resources to change their lives through our supportive recovery treatment program," the society said in its press release.

A single light can be purchased for $10 or a strand of 25 for $250 to decorate the main recovery house.

"This year we are also offering the opportunity to sponsor a client’s treatment. Many of our clients are not able to afford the care they so desperately need, and a $5,000 donation would pay for one month of supportive recovery treatment at Discovery House."

The full 90-day program cost could also be sponsored with a $15,000 donation.

"We recognize that all of our circumstances are different and appreciate any level of giving that is possible. With your help, we can continue to offer our clients the highest level of care and support, and help them to build a better future for themselves and their loved ones."

A holiday open house and light-up will be taking place on Saturday, Dec. 16 at Discovery House located at 633 Winnipeg Street.

The open house and refreshments run from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. before the recovery speakers and house light-up takes place from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

"Join us to celebrate recovery and remember those we've lost as we offer the community the chance to come and share some Christmas Cheer"

For more information, head to their website here, email [email protected] or call 250-809-6075