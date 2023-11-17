Summerland museum share a look back at aChristmas window display in the 1950's

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society popped back to the 1950s this week, showing off a Christmas window display from more than 70 years ago.

"As the Summerland Festival of Lights rapidly approaches, kick-starting the holiday season, you may notice the shop fronts on Main Street have started taking on a festive appearance," the museum wrote in their weekly social media post.

"Decorations adorn windows and Christmas lights are beginning to appear. Indeed, museum staff began the process of decking the museum halls yesterday. Some traditions never change it seems, as this photo shows."

The photo captures Roy's Men's Wear Christmas window display located on Granville Road, now Main Street, on the site currently occupied by CIBC Bank.

According the the museum, the original building was constructed in 1920 to house the Bank of Commerce and was later occupied by the post office and Wally's Taxi.

Roy's Men's Wear operated out of the building from 1954 until well into the 1960s.

The building was torn down in 1970 and rebuilt into the building that stands today.

"If you haven't visited Main Street recently, make sure to come down and check out some of the beautiful window displays. There are certainly more than a few businesses that give Roy's Men's Wear a run for their money."

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shares photos and information from their archives every week for Throwback Thursday on their social media, which can be found online here.