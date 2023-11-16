Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship celebrates 10 years of 'taking care of nature, so it will take care of us'

Photo: Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship Removal of yellow iris from Eneas Creek is just one of many ongoing land stewardship projects that OSS is involved in.

Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship is proud to celebrate its 10th anniversary, and its legacy of projects in locations from Enderby to Osoyoos and Princeton to Cherryville.



“One of the most important things we can do as an organization is to show people how to take care of nature, so it will take care of us,” said Alyson Skinner, OSS executive director, in a press release issued Thursday.

“The natural infrastructure gained from natural spaces like wetlands or riparian forests is invaluable. Nature inherently helps us control flooding, filter water, pollinate our food, store carbon, and clean the air, all sorts of things that benefit us.”



OSS works one-on-one with landowners, communities and governments to help facilitate and guide wildlife habitat restoration and enhancement throughout the Okanagan and Similkameen valleys.



“Helping residents manage their properties is incredibly important because one-third of the Okanagan Similkameen valley bottoms, vital habitat for wildlife, are privately owned and managed,” explained Skinner.

“Taking care of our natural infrastructure is a shared responsibility. Nature knows no boundaries. We need to support one another if we want to ensure connectivity of our natural areas.”



Through financial support of grants, memberships and donations, the non-profit organization has planted 20,290 native trees and shrubs, and removed over 13,000 kilograms of invasive plants and garbage from sensitive ecosystems over the past decade.

A recent project took place in Summerland, helping private landowners with properties along Eneas Creek in Garnet Valley become "wildlife habitat stewards."

It all began in 2016, when Okanagan Crush Pad Winery owners Steve Lornie and Christine Coletta allowed OSS to plant thousands of native trees and shrubs, with the help of volunteers young and old, transforming a hayfield into a riparian forest along Eneas Creek.

Garnet Valley Ranch owners Keith and Marnie Manders joined the project too, restoring the creek's natural state by fencing cattle and creating a riparian buffer, soon followed by Thomas and Celina Tumbach of Garnett Hollow Farm preserving their own riparian area along the creek.

Then most recently, OSS led a community initiative to control invasive yellow flag iris in the creek, which will mitigate flood risks.



“This type of collaboration among several landowners in a community is a true success story,” Skinner said



“People ask, ‘What can I do?' There are all sorts of possibilities and opportunities for private landowners to join together to make a difference. The impact can be staggering when a community of people come together.”



Anyone in the Okanagan and Similkameen region interested in exploring how they can get involved in stewardship on their properties, in their backyards, and in their communities can contact OSS at [email protected] or 250-770-1467, or learn more online here.