Rising Apex Mountain mogul star wins big in Europe

Photo: Cole Patton KR Academy mogul rising star Quinn Patton with coach Kristi Richards, both of Apex Mountain.

A rising South Okanagan mogul star has brought home some hardware after a major competition overseas.

Quinn Patton, who trains with KR Academy at Apex Mountain, participated in the FIS Open in early November in Hinterux, Austria.

Patton took silver in his first competition there, and gold in his second.

"This was a huge benchmark in his career, as his first international podium, and a result that will propel him into the next level of his skiing career," reads a press release from two-time Olympian and KR Academy founder and coach Kristi Richards.

"We are incredibly proud and excited for Quinn, and for him to be representing Apex as a next generation of freestyle mogul skier to come out of our community.

The KR team had been in Austria for a 13 day training camp, which Richards said was incredibly valuable.

"Skiing in the Alps offered an unforgettable experience for these young athletes, with the profound inspiration of the majestic mountains each day, and the cultural differences that will allow them to see the world with wider eyes, gratitude, and appreciation," Richards wrote.

