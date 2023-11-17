Taste of Harvest at the S.S. Sicamous features tasting with nine local businesses

Photo: Contributed

The S.S. Sicamous is inviting people to travel to a different era with them at their upcoming Sip Back in Time event.

The Taste of Harvest will bring nine tasting experiences with the breweries, cideries, and distilleries on board, along with a popup liquor store available for anyone interested in purchasing bottles to take home.

Try out tastings from Cannery Brewing, Highway 97 Brewing, Detonate Brewing, Howling Moon Craft Cider, Creek & Gully Cider, Maple Leaf Spirits Inc, The Dubh Glas Distillery, Alchemist Distillery, and Controlled Entropy Distilling on board the ship.

Tickets include full museum access, a keepsake glass, one charcuterie cone, the nine different tastings and live ukulele cover tunes stylings of a local artist named Yanti.

Silent auction items will be scattered throughout the museum for guests to bid on.

Taste of Harvest runs on Saturday, Nov. 25, from 1 to 4 p.m. Tickets are $54 for society members or $60 for non-members

For more information or to purchase tickets, head to the S.S. Sicamous website here.