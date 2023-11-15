226063
Penticton  

Experience skiing all over Earth and support local ski club at upcoming Penticton event

Epic ski movie fundraiser

Experience some of Earth's most iconic mountains from the comfort of a local brewery this month at the upcoming annual Apex Freestyle Club ski movie night.

On Nov. 23 at Slackwater Brewing, catch "The Land of Giants," a new movie from Matchstick Production that features incredible footage of skiers exploring mountains around the world, described as a look at the peaks as "the canvas that creates the most mind-melting moments in skiing."

From the Fjords of Norway to the spines of Alaska, some of the best skiers in the world discovered beauty and power.

Mountains featured include:

  • Smoky Range, Idaho
  • Chilkat Range, Alaska
  • Niseko Range, Japan
  • Sierra Mountain Range, California
  • Lyngen Alps, Norway
  • Wasatch Range, Utah
  • Fitzsimmons Range, BC Kitimat Range, BC

Tickets to the film showing are $17.31, with doors opening at 6 p.m.

All proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Apex Freestyle Club.

FOr more information and tickets, click here.

Contributed YouTube/Matchstick Productions

