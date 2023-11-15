Experience skiing all over Earth and support local ski club at upcoming Penticton event

Experience some of Earth's most iconic mountains from the comfort of a local brewery this month at the upcoming annual Apex Freestyle Club ski movie night.
On Nov. 23 at Slackwater Brewing, catch "The Land of Giants," a new movie from Matchstick Production that features incredible footage of skiers exploring mountains around the world, described as a look at the peaks as "the canvas that creates the most mind-melting moments in skiing."
From the Fjords of Norway to the spines of Alaska, some of the best skiers in the world discovered beauty and power.
Mountains featured include:
- Smoky Range, Idaho
- Chilkat Range, Alaska
- Niseko Range, Japan
- Sierra Mountain Range, California
- Lyngen Alps, Norway
- Wasatch Range, Utah
- Fitzsimmons Range, BC Kitimat Range, BC
Tickets to the film showing are $17.31, with doors opening at 6 p.m.
All proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Apex Freestyle Club.
FOr more information and tickets, click here.