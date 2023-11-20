Annual Sprott Shaw Lunch with Santa is back, supporting meals for kids in Penticton

Photo: The Canadian Press - File photo

Get your Christmas wishes in to Santa early at Sprott Shaw College's annual charitable Lunch with Santa in Penticton.

On Nov. 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., meet the jolly old elf himself at the Penticton Seniors Drop In Centre.

An $8 entry fee will get attendees lunch and a raffle ticket, with more raffle tickets available inside for an additional fee.

This year, all profits will go to the Breakfast Club of Penticton and the Feedway Foundation.

Money given to those organizations enables they are able to serve a nutritious breakfast, prepared by volunteers, five days a week, free of charge, to students at local schools, without any stigma attached to the program.

Tickets tend to sell out quickly, so call 250-770-2277 if interested.