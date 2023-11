Photo: Contributed

Bannister Automotive Group is expanding in Penticton, recently taking over Kia Penticton.

On Nov. 1, the group, which also operates Bannister Chev Penticton, took over the dealership on Duncan Avenue.

As part of their celebration of the new ownership, they are working with the Salvation Army to help stock the shelves at the local food bank ahead of the holiday season.

All are welcome to stop by Bannister Kia Penticton to drop off non-perishable food items.