Repeat criminal harasser given one last chance to clean up act by Penticton judge

A South Okanagan man with a concerning history of criminal harassment against his domestic partners will avoid jail time — with a strict warning that this is his last chance to clean up his act.

Steven Thomas Miller, born in 1977, appeared in B.C. Provincial Court in Penticton Wednesday, having pleaded guilty to charges of criminal harassment involving two women he had been involved with over the past year and a half.

Court heard that in early 2022, Miller and his now ex-wife broke up, leading to a spiral in Miller's behaviour trying to get her back.

She reported behaviour to RCMP that included large volumes of calls from unknown numbers, which she suspected were Miller, messages on social media, and the belief she had been surveilled on her property by a hidden camera found in her backyard.

Multiple warnings by police to stop contacting her were apparently unheeded by Miller.

A year later in March 2023, a new girlfriend of Miller's in Princeton started complaining to RCMP. She said he had become verbally abusive, and she moved out.

Then the texts and non-stop calls began, becoming angrier and angrier when she refused to take him back. He threatened to get her fired from her job, and she blocked his number.

Miller then reportedly asked around the community as to where she was and where she was living.

Police told him to stop contacting her. He reportedly dropped off items of her clothing at her parents' house, phoned her place of work, and harassed family and friends on various platforms for information about her.

She said she felt “suffocated” and fearful for her well-being.

Miller is no stranger to this type of complaint. In 2014, Miller faced similar charges against a domestic partner at the time, including a weapons charge, and was given a conditional sentence.

Court heard that Miller has a long history of issues with cocaine and alcohol, and he sees a doctor for his issues.

Miller's lawyer Michael Patterson said his client "regrets" his behaviour in the most recent incidents, saying he was hurt and didn't handle his emotions properly.

"Often people who are charged with harassment are the last to see how their behaviour has impacted the victim,” Patterson said.

“I believe that counselling will help Mr. Miller understand that.”

Despite his history, Crown and defence agreed on a joint submission of a 10 month conditional sentence, followed by 18 months of probation.

Judge Gregory Koturbash agreed, though with caveats.

“You really need to learn how to respect boundaries, control your emotions,” Judge Gregory Koturbash said, adding Miller should be grateful for the “exceptional” sentence he will receive, avoiding jail time.

“This is the third time you are before the court for something like this […] really, three times?”

Koturbash agreed with the lawyers that there were “good reasons” to keep Miller out of the jail system, including allowing him a relationship with his child.

“But I can assure you without any doubt, if you breach any of the terms of this order, you’ll be coming in through that door,” Koturbash said, indicating the door through which incarcerated people are brought in to face the court.

“Tell yourself that the curfew starts earlier than it does. If you are a minute late, you can park any crocodile tears, because I’m not going to hear it […] this is not a glorified probation order.”

Miller will spend the first five months of his sentence under house arrest, then serve five months with a curfew, among other reporting and behavioural requirements. Contact with the two women will be restricted.