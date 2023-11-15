'Killer' tiny dogs scare off black bear in Penticton

Chelsea Powrie

A Penticton resident had to laugh at the bravery of his two tiny "killer" dogs this week, after they scared a curious black bear off their porch.

David Prystay was in his Valleyview home making dinner for his dogs when all the sudden, the two little malti-poos Sophia and Abigail started going nuts.

"They tore across the room and went right up to the [glass door] at the bear," Prystay said, explaining the bear left very quickly, which only prompted his fierce guard dogs to pursue their foe.

"They were running so fast, slid around to the other side of the house where they have a dog door that goes to an outside enclosed patio, they were whipping up there to see if the bear was out there" Prystay said, laughing.

"Lucky, lucky bear who got away."

When Prystay checked his security footage, he was happy to see the funny interaction had been caught on camera.

He decided to share the laughs with Castanet readers.

The dogs are fairly used to seeing wild animals around, including bears and coyotes, and are kept inside or safely contained in part because they seem to be under the impression they are bigger than they are.

"They fear nothing," Prystay said with a chuckle, jokingly calling them "killers."

"If they caught that bear, that bear would have been toast, let me tell you."