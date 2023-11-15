Penticton police cleared of wrongdoing after RCMP dog bit suspect during arrest

Photo: Glacier Media file photo

B.C.'s police watchdog has cleared RCMP of any wrongdoing during an arrest in 2023 that left a suspect severely bitten by a dog on duty.

The Independent Investigations Office rendered its decision this week, relating to an incident in May.

The report, released to the public Wednesday, details the events of May 15 and the early hours of May 16, when RCMP members were surveilling two men who had travelled from Kelowna to Penticton in a stolen pickup truck.

At 9 p.m. on the 15th, RCMP plainclothes officers found the stolen vehicle in Kelowna, being driven by a man known as a prolific offender and with a history of ramming police vehicles to avoid being captured.

Officers decided to covertly follow the truck, and asked for a dog handler officer to join them. The truck travelled to Penticton, where it drove around slowly in neighbourhoods — an activity the officers deemed suspicious, and indicating they may be looking for opportunities for property crimes.

Around 3 a.m., the truck's occupants were spotted stealing gasoline by syphoning. Shortly before 4 a.m., on a dark road by the Penticton Airport, two men exited the vehicle and walked away, leaving two women behind.

Police decided to approach the men at this point, figuring a getaway was less likely on foot.

Three police vehicles with lights and sirens pulled up, and one of the suspects managed to run away.

An RCMP dog handler, who was the subject of the IIO investigation, recounted that the second man appeared to be ready to run too.

"So this, this guy was turning to, to run and then I saw that the, the line went slack on, on the police dog," the unnamed officer said to IIO investigators.

"I remember he jumped down and, and he, he threw his arm out in front of him and his left [arm was bit]."

All the while, police stated, they had been shouting at the suspects that they were under arrest.

Once the man who had been bitten was controlled, the officer with his dog went after the other man, who had climbed over the airport fence. He was tracked and found hiding on a residential property.

The first man suffered "serious lacerations to his face and to his left forearm from dog bites," the IIO report reads. He was transported to hospital, and did not provide any information to the IIO investigation.

The IIO concluded the decision was "not an easy one," but that the circumstances were difficult, given the dark location and concerns about the possibility that the suspects were armed.

IIO chief civilian director Ronald MacDonald wrote in his decision that there were not "reasonable grounds to believe that an officer may have committed an offence," and declined to refer charges to the Crown.