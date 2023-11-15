Lower Mainland key stream of new Penticton residents, shows new data

Photo: File photo

Interest in Penticton seems high from Lower Mainland residents, based on the latest data from a city initiative aimed at welcoming newcomers and finding out the how and why of their move.

Launched in 2022, the "Welcome Home" initiative saw new residents given a package including copies of "Penticton: Your Guide to Living Local" magazine and free passes to local facilities and events.

As part of the application for the packages, those who arrived after July 2022 were asked to complete an application form and survey.

That survey, as of Oct. 31 of this year, saw 150 respondents representing 384 new residents.

Data shows that the largest group of new residents in the last 15 months are from the Lower Mainland, mostly having moved for work purposes.

“First of all, we would like to extend a warm welcome to all of our newest residents,” said Mayor Julius Bloomfield in a press release issued Wednesday.

“The Welcome Home packs are our way to connect with new arrivals, while also learning more about them. This will help us understand how the city is growing and the ways we need to adapt to address their needs.”

The responses show that 81 people, or 54 per cent, moved for employment reasons, such as to start a job or to take over or start a business. Of those, 13 per cent are remote workers, and 55 per cent of those remote workers said "moving closer to friends and family" was an attraction.

A further 11 respondents, or seven per cent, came because their partner had found a job in Penticton.

The second largest group of newcomers, 38 households or 25 per cent of the total, are retired. Data shows they mostly moved from the Lower Mainland (39.5 per cent) or the B.C. Interior and north (23.7 per cent).

Interprovincial migration saw 13.2 per cent of respondents from Ontario and 10.5 per cent of respondents from Manitoba.

In terms of international immigration,16 per cent indicated they had relocated from elsewhere in the world within the last five years, with the Philippines, India and Mexico topping the list.

"Of the total new arrivals who filled out the survey, 43 per cent were between the ages of 19-44. Those arriving between the ages of 45-64 has dropped to 23.5 per cent, compared to 35 per cent in the same survey last year," reads the city press release.

"The number of children aged 0-18 has grown to 22 per cent, [compared to] 15 per cent last year."

The climate, access to nature and proximity to family and friends were the most mentioned reasons for moves to the city.

“The Welcome Home campaign reflects the diversity that we’re seeing in our housing needs assessment,” said Blake Laven, director of development services.

“As we continue to grow, we’re going to welcome more skilled workers, students, professionals and parents. This data reinforces the need to continue to provide a mix of housing types to meet the needs of new and old residents.”

Anyone who moved to Penticton since Jan. 1 2022 is still eligible for a welcome pack. For more details or to apply for a pack, visit penticton.ca/welcome-home.