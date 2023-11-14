City of Penticton offering free weather emergency planning sessions for seniors

Photo: Pixabay

The City of Penticton is urging seniors and older adults who may need extra assistance to learn how to be prepared in anticipation of any weather emergencies.

The social development department is putting on free "Age-Friendly Emergency Preparedness Sessions" specifically aimed at those demographics.

“When an emergency strikes and you may need to leave your home, that’s enough stress,” said Sarah Desrosiers, the city’s social development co-ordinator, in a press release issued Tuesday.

“These sessions are designed to take away some of that stress. Through some straightforward actions, seniors can be ready for what might happen during and after an emergency.”

The sessions will cover such topics, among many more, as:

How to create a personal and household emergency plans

Appropriate insurance for disasters

How to use FireSmart to reduce the impacts of wildfires to your home

No pre registration is necessary.

The next session will be Thursday, Nov. 23 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in Room 3 at the Community Center, followed by another on Wednesday, Nov. 29 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Ken Wignus Room at the Penticton Seniors Drop-in Center.