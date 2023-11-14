More blasting, road closures planned on Highway 97 near Summerland

Photo: Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure

There will be another planned closure for blasting on Highway 97 between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park north of Summerland this week.

The area saw a major landslide in September.

On Nov. 16 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Nov. 17 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the highway will be closed to all traffic.

AIM Roads anticipates that work will be completed within those times, and will reopen the road as soon as safety assessments are completed.

Drivers are reminded that conditions can change quickly, and to check DriveBC before hitting the road.