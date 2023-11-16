Kaleden community hosting fourth annual Progressive Winter Market

Photo: Casey Richardson File photo of the Progressive Winter Market in 2020

Take this Saturday to cruise through a quaint community on the side of Skaha Lake and support some local crafters at Kaleden's fourth annual Progressive Winter Market.

Vendors, artisans, wineries, a brewery, art galleries and more will be scattered throughout more than a dozen locations.

The self-driven holiday shopping experience has been a hit since changing up their market to adapt to public health orders back in 2020 and hosting the market outdoors on front lawns.

Shoppers are asked to remember to bring cash, as not all vendors can accept electronic forms of payment, as well as to dress warmly, drive carefully and park responsibly.

The market runs this Saturday, Nov.18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Download or print a map (pictured below) from home or pick one up on market day at the community hall located at 320 Lakehill Road.

Donations of non-perishable food items and cash in support of Kaleden Cares are gratefully accepted at the church.