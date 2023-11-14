Penticton city hall to close main entrance Thursday while holiday lights installed

Photo: Castanet staff

Penticton residents are warned that the front entrance, sidewalk and parking stalls directly in front of city hall will be closed this Thursday, Nov. 16 while holiday decorations are installed.

City hall will remain open. There will be on-site signage and detours to follow to a temporary entrance at the back of the building.

Parking will be available in the back lot off Martin Street.

"Be aware that this entrance does not have a ramp for wheelchair/stroller access," reads a press release from the city issued Tuesday.

"Anyone requiring mobility assistance is asked to contact the city in advance by phoning 250-490-2400 so accommodations can be made to access the ramp at the front."

The city’s official holiday light up event will take place on Sunday, Dec. 3 from 4-7 p.m.