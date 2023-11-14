City of Penticton and DPA hosting Santa Claus Parade and downtown Light Up to kick off festive season

Photo: City of Penticton

Downtown Penticton will be filled with festive cheer and celebrations the first weekend of December, as ‘Magic on Main Street’ kicks off.

The City of Penticton said they combining two family-favourite events into one extra-special evening in their partnership with the Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association.

The Santa Claus Parade and downtown Light Up will be taking place Sunday, Dec. 3 from 4-7 p.m. as one big event.

“This year’s celebration will be bigger and brighter than ever, with Santa Claus flying in from the North Pole and sprinkling a little magic dust over Main Street,” Mayor Julius Bloomfield said in a press releasee. “We encourage everyone in the community to come out and join us as we get into the holiday spirit.”

Dozens of floats, decorated with lights, will be cruising down Main Street for the parade. Families are encouraged to join the parade procession down to Gyro Park, which will be a hub of actviity.

The park will be filled with family-friendly activities, live music and a mini market, with a heated tent and outdoor patio heaters.

The official Light Up reveal is scheduled to place at 6 p.m., with new light displays and surprises.

“From Santa arriving by sleigh to an extensive light display and even a heated indoor marketplace, guests are in for a joyous evening,” Brett Turner, executive director of the DPBIA said.

The city said they will be offering a free Park & Ride shuttle service through BC Transit between Cherry Lane Shopping Centre and the event site, operating on a continuous loop every half-hour, with more details to be posted closer to the date.

Businesses and organizations interested in entering a float into the parade are invited to apply before Nov. 24, 2023.

All details, including float requirements, safety reminders and application forms, can be found online at penticton.ca/holidaymagic