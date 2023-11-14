Foreigner bringing historic farewell tour to Penticton's SOEC

Photo: Contributed

Get ready to rock out to a band who has been charting hits since their formation in 1976.

Foreigner will be at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton on Saturday, May 4, 2024 for their Farewell Canada tour.

Renowned for iconic hits like "I Want To Know What Love Is," "Cold As Ice," "Hot Blooded," "Juke Box Hero" and "Urgent," Foreigner continues to get solid airplay and land on the Billboard Top 200 album success.

“Many years ago, I wrote a song called ‘Feels Like The First Time’ and now we are performing one last worldwide tour. We will be presenting a show that I know will have the same enthusiasm as our very first appearances. While I’m sure our fans will have mixed feelings about the end of the road for the band, I know our shows are going to delight audiences everywhere," said Mick Jones, leader and founder of Foreigner, in a press release issued Tuesday..

Foreigner will be joined by Headpins, Canadian hitmakers of the 80s.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov.17, 2023, at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.ValleyFirstTix.com or in person at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC.