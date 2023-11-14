Limited-edition holiday smile cookies now at South Okanagan Tim Hortons locations, benefitting charity

Photo: Chelsea Powrie Members of SOWINS, Penticton city council and the Penticton Vees were special guests at the Tim Hortons Westminster Avenue location in Penticton Tuesday.

Even more smiles than usual are back at South Okanagan Tim Hortons locations.

Between Nov. 13 and 19, pick up a limited-edition holiday smile cookie, with all proceeds going to the South Okanagan Women in Need society and their vital work with local women and children fleeing domestic abuse and who may need help having a bright holiday season. .

On Tuesday, members of SOWINS, Penticton city council, and the Penticton Vees showed up to help in the drive-thru lineup, taking donations and raising awareness.

All seven South Okanagan locations, including Summerland, Oliver, Penticton and Osoyoos, will be offering the cookies.

The cookie is described as a "delicious white chocolate chip sugar cookie infused with red and green sprinkles and adorned with a hand-decorated smile."

Bulk orders can be made ahead of time, as well as extra donations at the till if desired. Cookies are $1.50 each, or $18 for a dozen.

For more information, or to place an order for pickup, click here.