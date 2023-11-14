The Cawston Players return with saucy performance of Jenny’s House of Joy

Photo: Contributed

A theatre group that has been on hiatus for the past couple of years is back once again to bring artistic expression to Cawston.



The Cawston Players are in full-on rehearsal and set construction to bring light-hearted drama Jenny's House of Joy to the boards at The Cawston Community Hall.



The play is about an 1880s cow town bordello and the women who work there.



Described as "hilarious, blunt and risqué," parents are advised of the adult content in the show.



Jenny’s House of Joy, written by Canadian playwright, Norm Foster, is the first of Foster’s plays taken on by The Cawston Players.



"Local audiences may remember that it was 20 years ago that the Cawston Players produced their first major production, The Death and The Life of Sneaky Fitch. Since then the players have offered a number of Christmas Shows including Hotel Bethlehem, The Wizard of Oz and a number of dramas, including God of Carnage and You Will Remember Me," the group shared in a press release.

Ticket sales for Jenny's House of Joy are still on sale at The Cawston Marketplace and Westland Insurance in Keremeos. General Admission is $15.

Curtain for evening performances is 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 24 and 25. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Matinee performance of Jenny's House of Joy are at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, November 25 and 26. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.



Advance Ticket Inquiries for Jenny's House of Joy are received at 250-499-5417.