Penticton Hospital Auxiliary hosting 50/50 to benefit hospital expansion

Photo: Castanet

The Penticton Hospital Auxiliary is ramping up efforts to fundraise this season.

Their winter 50/50 raffle is now open, with tickets priced at $10 each. Proceeds will go towards the expansion of the Penticton Regional Hospital Community Oncology Clinic.

Tickets will be available until Friday, Dec. 23, or until they sell out — there are only 2,000 total.

A draw will be held at Penticton Regional Hospital on Saturday, Dec. 30 at 1 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online here, at the hospital gift shop, or from any Penticton Hospital Auxiliary member.