Penticton car dealership announces $5.2k donation to multiple local charities

Photo: Contributed Just one of three cheques recently presented by Parkers Chrysler to local charitable organizations.

A Penticton car dealership's ongoing commitment to worthy causes continued this week with a total donation of $5,202 to three local organizations, part of their latest charitable initiative.

Parkers Chrysler "Community Connection" announced the recipients of its Kids Care program would support BGC Okanagan Infant Development Program, Dragonfly Pond Family Society and Agur Lake Camp.



Jim Tabler, Parkers Chrysler general manager and principal dealer presented cheques for $1,734 to each of the three organizations.

"We are thrilled to offer our support to these outstanding organizations. Thank you to everyone in the community that supports these and similar programs that make the area somewhere to live and be proud of,” said Tabler in a press release.

“We hope to continue in the future and to make this an annual event. Now that we have a benchmark, we hope to grow our support in years to come.”

The Community Connections initiative aims to give back to numerous non-profits throughout the South Okanagan.