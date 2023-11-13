Plenty of holiday fun upcoming in Penticton

Photo: Okanagan Falls and Skaha Lake Winery Association

Enjoy and spread some holiday cheer with a variety of arts, crafts and wine events around the South Okanagan.

Wineries of Okanagan Falls and Skaha Lake Winery Association will be hosting the annual Holiday Cheer, presented by the Heart of Wine Country.

For the last approximately 12 years, wineries in the association’s area host a variety of holiday events from artisan markets, food pairings, live music, prizes to be won, wine tastings and a visit from Santa Claus himself.

Heart of Wine Country coordinator Shawna Thompson said there’s “something for everyone” over the two-day event, happening this year on Nov. 18 and 19.

“I love the variety and the spirit you experience,” she said. “Everyone is so happy to be out and about and enjoying all of the different experiences.”

It’s also a great time to get some holiday gift shopping done, she added.

With anywhere from 200 to 400 people visiting 15 wineries, “there’s little for crowds,” said Thompson.

“Santa will be at Blasted Church,” she added. “And there will be pictures with little ones or your four-legged babies.”

Wineries that have closed for the season will be reopening for the weekend event.

“Come out and get in the holiday spirit with all of our wineries,” said Thompson. “Our wineries will be collecting non-perishable food items for the Purple Pantry in Penticton or Helping Hand in Okanagan Falls.”

For more information, visit the Heart of Wine Country’s Facebook page.

The Penticton & District Community Arts Council is hosting an art walk on Nov. 18 in addition to a holiday art market at the Leir House from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Treat yourself to some beautiful local, one-of-a-kind art or check some names off your holiday shopping list as 22 venues at 19 locations take part in the annual art walk and holiday art market.

Maps will soon be available at the Leir House, but for more information, visit pentictonartscouncil.com

And get some holiday shopping done at the 45th ½ Annual Art Auction at the Penticton Art Gallery.

Having been postponed due to the summer fires in the Okanagan, the auction returns on Nov. 26 for an afternoon of snacks, drinks and art to bid on from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. all free to the general public.

Not able to make it to the live event? Bid online! The auction is live online and bids are currently being accepted and will end at midnight on Nov. 25.

For more information and to view the online auction, visit pentictonartgallery.com

Looking for something hands-on? Try the Wreaths & Wine workshop at See Ya Later Ranch on Nov. 24. Running from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the event costs $75 and features all the supplies needed to build a holiday wreath alongside a glass of wine and snacks.

For more information and to snag tickets, visit sylranch.com

Laugh the night away at Many Hats Theatre Co.’s final production or the season, titled “A Nice Family Gathering” by Phil Olson running from Nov. 9 - Dec. 3.

The story follows a reporter on the brink of losing their job, tasked with one final story covering their anything but typical family during Christmas.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit manyhatstheatre.com

