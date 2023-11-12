Penticton family loses everything to house fire, day after mom's cancer surgery

Photo: GoFundMe The Phonsavathdy family's home was severely damaged in Saturday's house fire.

A Penticton family has lost everything to a house fire Saturday, just one day after the mother had returned home from her cancer operation.

The house near Eckhardt Avenue and Burns Street went up in flames just after 2 p.m. Saturday, while the Phonsavathdy family and their two dogs were inside.

Anton, 24, was sleeping at the time as he works night shifts, and was woken by family members banging on his bedroom door and smoke seeping up through his floor boards.

“I could see smoke coming out from the bottom of my bunkbed. I had to grab all the dogs and there was fire on the staircase already. I almost didn't get out to be honest,” Anton said.

“It lit on fire really quick, the glass started shattering. It was pretty bad.”

Anton, his mother Anne and his father Rick were home, while Anton's sister Sadie was at work at the time.

The devastating fire has come at a terrible time for the family. Anne had just returned from surgery on Friday for her cancer treatment, and Anton says she's quite ill.

“Hopefully things will get better. We're getting a lot of support from a lot people, which I'm really thankful for,” Anton said.

“I'm trying to stay as positive as I possibly can for my mom. She's pretty upset so I can't be upset too.”

Anne works two jobs to help make ends meet for the family, but the cancer treatment has put her off her feet for the time being.

Anton had lived at the residence for about four years, and his mother and sister Sadie – who graduated from high school last spring – had moved in with him and his two roommates over the past couple years.

Anton and his family have put in lots of work to the rental unit over the years, painting and redoing the floors, and it was very upsetting to see all their hard work go up in flames.

The family has been put up at a Penticton hotel for three days, through Emergency Support Services, and Anton says they need to reach out to the Red Cross for further support after that funding expires.

A family friend, Jessica Paul, is one of several people in the community who are working to get the family back on their feet. A relative has set up a GoFundMe page for the Phonsavathdys, while Paul is collecting donations through Paypal.

Paul is also collecting clothes for the family, who lost everything but what they were wearing when they fled their house. In Anton's case, he escaped the house wearing just his boxers.

Donations can be dropped off at Paul's home at 401 Gahan Avenue, and she can be reached by email at [email protected]. She says Anne wears size small clothing with size 5/6 shoes, Anton wears medium/large clothes and size 9-11 shoes, while Sadie wears medium/large women clothes and size 8.5 shoes.

“[Anton's] a good man, he's just trying to keep mom calm and quiet and relaxed through her cancer treatment,” Paul said. “He's been working like a dog. He spent the last year fixing up their unit to make it nice and safe for mom and then he watched yesterday as everything literally went up in flames.”