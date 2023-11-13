Woman warns of ‘Kia Boyz’ TikTok challenge after senior’s car broken into, vandalized

Photo: Ashley Jestin Ashley Jestin's mother's Kia Sol was broken into and vandalized overnight between Nov. 10 and Nov. 11, 2023.

A senior living on a fixed income at Parkdale Lodge in Summerland has been left without a vehicle after her car was broken into and vandalized.

What’s even more troubling is that it appears to have been the result of a TikTok challenge, according to her daughter, who says a message was scrawled across the side of the car in what looks like felt marker.

“It says Kia Boys failed. F**k you car B**ch. Get something else,” Ashley Jestin tells Castanet.

She posted about the message online and heard back from some younger Facebook commenters who made the connection to TikTok.

“It’s a TikTok challenge that’s all over the [United] States right now, mostly on the east coast. And they said that 60 per cent of car thefts this month are Kias and Hyundais because someone online posted a hack on how to use a USB cable to hotwire cars,” Jestin explained.

She believes the fact they wrote Kia boys on the car links it to the 'Kia Boyz' challenge. The incident has been reported to the RCMP.

Not only was her mom’s beloved Kia Sol vandalized overnight between Nov. 10 and Nov. 11, the culprits also broke a window and attempted to hotwire the vehicle. They were unsuccessful, but the steering column is now damaged and Jestin is worried if the car is written off by ICBC, her mom won’t get enough money to buy another one.

It’s also the fourth time the car has been damaged in the past few years while parked on the outdoor lot at Parkdale Lodge on Brown Road.

“Not even two months ago she had to replace her rear window because kids came and threw a boulder through the back windows of a bunch of cars in the parking lot. So, all these seniors had to get new rear windshields and deductible was $300," Jestin says.

“She already collects bottles and cans to pay for overages in life."

Someone also flattened several tires in the lot last summer and the winter before someone backed into her mom’s car, denting the side panel.

Jestin is urging the operators of Parkdale Lodge, Parkdale Place Housing Society, to install outside security cameras at the Brown Road location. She’s also warning drivers of Kia and Hyundai vehicles to get a club or other theft prevention device in light of the 'Kia Boyz' challenge.