Okanagan Specialty Fruits hires new vice-president to sell Arctic apples

Photo: LinkedIn

Okanagan Specialty Fruits has hired a new vice-president of sales and business development.

John Freitas is now in charge of driving OSF’s sales and business development strategies, fostering new partnerships and expanding the reach of the Arctic apple varieties.

“John’s appointment is a significant step in advancing the company’s mission and ensuring the continued growth and success of OSF,” president Neal Carter said in a press release.

“His strategic insights and customer-centric approach will undoubtedly contribute to OSF’s continued success and further the market presence of Arctic apples.”

Freitas most recently served as AeroFarms’ head of foodservice and before that was the sales and marketing vice-president at Fresh Origins.

“I am thrilled to be joining Okanagan Specialty Fruits, a company at the forefront of agricultural innovation,” Freitas said. “I look forward to working with the talented team at OSF to bring the benefits of Arctic apples to even more consumers worldwide.”