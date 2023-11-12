Ruby Blues Winery helping support Penticton Breakfast club with manpower and donations

Photo: Contributed

A winery is challenging other local businesses to dig deep and help give back to a Penticton program that looks after making sure all students start their day off right.

Ruby Blues Winery presented the Penticton Breakfast club program with a cheque for $500 on Friday.

Owner and Operator Prudence Mahrer said in a news release that in spite of a rather challenging year in the wine industry, they wanted to give back what they could.

The program, run by the Feedway Foundation, offers breakfast for kids at multiple schools in the city, relies on donations and volunteers to make their dream of no child going hungry a reality.

Ahead of the start of school, the Breakfast Club asked for any volunteers who might have time on weekday mornings specifically at Columbia, Queens Park and West Bench elementary schools, and ConnectEd schools around the community.

Ruby Blues has their tasting room manager Kerry Younie working two mornings a week cooking breakfast along with employees Shannon Smith and Cheryl Blakeney- Sturko.

Sturko is the program coordinator as well as a Ruby Blues employee.

"Ruby Blues would like to challenge all other local businesses to help out in the community at this time as well," Mahrer said.

Anyone wanting to help support this program can contact the winery at 250-276-5311.