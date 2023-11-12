Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland has 10 month old male 'fancy pants' kitten to adopt

Casey Richardson

An animal rescue in Summerland has a kind, gentle and attentive kitten whose all ready to settle into his forever home.

Lori Huot-Stewart, president of the Critteraid Animal Sanctuary, said the "ever so clever" Dior is a 10 month old male does very well with other cats. He is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

Described as a "fancy pants" that has the most amazing personality, Dior will easily fit into a new home.

He also loves to play.

"He has the zoomies so get ready to laugh and enjoy his antics," Huot-Stewart added. " You can see how beautiful his markings are, and combined with those amazing baby blue eyes it up to his status to stunning."

If you're interested in learning more and meeting up with Camp, send Critteraid an email at [email protected] to set up a meet and greet.