Outma Sqilx’w Cultural School Co-Op program students learning new skills while fostering Syilx culture

Casey Richardson

Students at the Outma Sqilx’w Cultural School (OSCS) are learning new skills while connecting with their Syilx heritage, as a part of an Indigenous mentorship program.

OSCS is located on the Penticton Indian Band Reserve for students from junior kindergarten to grade nine.

The Co-Op program is for students from grades six to eight to dive into cultural teachings with PIB members as mentors.

Students will spend six weeks in a unit throughout the fall, winter and spring sessions, being offered four class choices to pick between, with some changing with the season.

The hope is for the young learners to be able to explore their path and what they want to bring forward in their community.

Seniwlem Baptiste, a suxmamayam (teacher in the Nsyilxcen language) at OSCS working with the beading class, said she was grateful that cultural components have been incorporated into their lessons.

“The thing that's most important to me for them is that they just find something that makes them feel good. We talked about your natural self, what makes you feel good about you? What feeds you, and makes you up inside, right? So if they can try beading and they [discover] 'Actually, I really like doing this, I'd like to learn more'...they can,'” she added.

“We have the freedom to be able to do this kind of work with our kids in the school.”

One of her sixth grade students, Kashina Sheena, said it takes a lot of patience for beadwork. She enjoys that it connects her to her culture.

“[It] brings me to my ancestors and it connects me a lot to the past,” she said. “It's important to me because not everybody gets that choice to do that at home.”

Baptiste explained that historically in the wintertime, the community would be living in the earth-covered lodges known as “Winter Houses” or “Pit Houses”. The homes were built partially underground, with a basement-like dug-out and a dome-shaped log framework that was covered with earth.

“During that time, we'd be working with our hands. So we'd be repairing nets, making blankets or baskets getting ready for the next season,” she added. “When it starts to get dark like this, and cold and we're inside more, that's when they start picking the beading up and it helps get through this season of darkness.”

“In today's world after all the historical trauma that Indigenous people have gone through, it's almost therapeutic.”

Alongside beading, students also are in cooking, sewing and drum stick-making classes.

Naveah Evans, another sixth-grade student, is working on sewing a wing dress for other students that are provided by the school. Wing dresses were sewed throughout the winter season for celebrations in spring time when they have the spitlem (bitterroot) feast.

“It's nice, because we can bring back what we used to do a while ago, because not a lot of people know about our culture,” Evans said.

“When I was younger, I didn't have much access to sewing machines and now I get to at this school. I get to learn a lot about sewing and I get to learn about my Indigenous culture.”

The class is being led by Catherine Pierre, a seamstress and entrepreneur, who is using a pattern from her own wing dress as a young girl.

Just down the hall from the sewing class, a group of three students are helping Connor Baptiste, a red seal chef and cooking teacher, prepare salmon and rice pilaf.

Creedence Lezard, Talon Ogen and Sterling Armstrong have learned knife skills, a collection of different dishes and cooking techniques. The class has inspired them to cook for themselves and others.

The drum-stick making class is being led by Arnie Baptiste, an elder and suxmamayam at Outma, who is described as a pillar for the school and in the community.

A very important part of the classes are that much of what the kids make, they don’t keep for themselves, but rather give to others.

“That's an important concept is I'm learning is the gift of giving away and reciprocity around what we do. So the first dress you make you give away. And same thing with the beadwork. We're giving away a lot that we're making,” Riana Magee, another suxmamayam at OSCS said. Magee, who is not Indigenous, has worked on the program alongside Seniwlem, using her background teaching careers to compliment the cultural curriculum.

Seniwlem added that after the first dress or beadwork is finished and gifted, the maker can keep the next item for themselves or give it to their families to sell.

The program is also meant to show the students that what they learn is useful as life skills or career building opportunities.

“Some people do this for a living, and they love it,” Seniwlem said.

“The last few years, we've also brought in influencers from Instagram, and various people that are using their Indigenous culture, from across Canada. Our hope is that, you can make money by beading or if you want to sell your sewing work, you can be sustainable and be self sufficient through these practices, or these are skills that are really important in terms of giving back to the community,” Magee said.

“It’s really amazing to see when kids light up and develop a sense of pride in what they're doing. And there's a lot of research behind students who are practicing their culture and building confidence that it helps them with their mental health, as well as their sense of belonging.”