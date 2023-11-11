'Different for different people': Penticton veterans share their experiences with Remembrance Day services

Casey Richardson

“Remembrance Day, I guess it's different for different people."

As Canadians recognize Remembrance Day on Saturday, two local Penticton veterans reflected back on their service and what the memorial day means to them so many years later.

Castanet sat down with the Penticton Concorde Retirement Community’s oldest and youngest veterans.

Cyril Marten, aged 99 and a half, shared memories of his time in the Second World War with a mix of fondness and sorrow.

Medals shone on his jacket and he maintained a stoic expression on his face, except when he cracked a smile over a story about his friends in the service.

At nearly a century in age, Marten’s mind seemed to jump back to when he joined the army at 18 years old with ease, as a young man hoping to become a pilot with the Air Force.

Those dreams changed when he found out he was colourblind, and was instead trained as a mechanic. He served from 1942 until 1946.

“We went to England on a big ship all by itself and had to zigzag to dodge the [submarines]. The German U-boats were very prevalent at that time,” he said.

“So they zigzag across the Atlantic Ocean and away and arrived safely at Liverpool. They put us on a train to go to Bournemouth, which was the Air Force receiving depo at that time.”

From there, Marten was sent to Scotland for further training before he would be stationed one year later in France.

Being in the maintenance section, Marten said his group would travel behind the squadron. The team would be brought closer to the lines as they advanced. As a corporal, he had a crew of five men he was responsible for.

Planes his team was working on were dispersed all over pasture fields and tucked behind willow bushes to camouflage them.

“Same with the tents, the tents were scattered all over the place,” Marten added. “We didn't have parades, or roll calls, as such, because that would stand out in a field where we were a target, maybe for the enemy.”

Water was brought out in jerry cans after being gathered from a local creek.

“I think it was filtered a little bit because there weren't any frogs in it or anything,” he said with a smile.

Every day, a loudspeaker would announce to the group how many pilots were lost and how many bombs had been dropped.

"There was a terrific loss of aircrew, whether they were in bombers or there were fighters. Sometimes we would lose three planes in one day. And that was not a very nice thing to experience.”

What got Marten through the war was the camaraderie and the friendships built at the time. He received letters from a friend weekly at the start of his deployment, and later met his wife, who he said was an “English rose,” while finishing up his service.

“Just about the end of the war too, again, idle hands, didn't have anything to do,” he said with a chuckle. “We were just waiting for the ship to bring us home. And so we had a lot of small dance parties.”

Marten’s first Remembrance Day was the year after the war ended. He had returned home to become a farmer.

“I didn't go to any remembrance service. In fact, I stayed away from remembrance services, mostly because they were, to a lot of people, a celebration,” he said.

“But to me, it was for remembering. My brother was killed at the Dieppe [Raid].”

Years later, Marten would eventually attend ceremonies once he joined the Legion and became president.

“I had to go,” he said with a laugh.

“I think it's important, for school kids to learn what the war was all about….Certainly, what a lot of the soldiers suffered. That's why I think it's becoming more important now than it was probably 40 or 50 years ago. People forgot all about it because now there are less of us veterans.”

Marten said he doesn't go to the Remembrance Day service now.

“I would have my own little Remembrance Day for my brother ... All those air crews that were killed, they were all young men so that's what we have to think about I think. And their mothers. Oh, those mothers all lost a lot."

The day brings back different memories for 79-year-old Donna Walker, another Penticton resident.

She chose to serve under Canada's flag because her father had.

“I was coming from a different generation. So I was conceived during [the Second World War] and when I joined, the war was over. But we still needed people to defend our country and that was my job,” she said.

“I wanted to join the Navy. Well, the women had better uniforms.”

Walker worked in the aircraft towers running communications with the trackers that went out during the latter half of the 20th century.

“We're looking after the Russian spy ships, and going and taking pictures,” she said. “We found the English sailors were very quick with Morse code, and we would have to decipher Morse code.”

“We would have to put them in a special machine to decode these messages. So if you ever read a James Bond book, you'll see that there's a decoding machine, and I always liked when they had that because I had instant recognition of these decoding machines that we use.”

“The service offered so many opportunities … I think it's important to know that we have to defend our country, even in times of peace, and that you don't join just for a job, you join for the love of your country.”

What was a disappointment during Walker’s time was that women had limited options for how they could serve their country.

“Women now can go on ships, and women now can go on planes, which we couldn't do before.”

Besides her pride in the memories of her service, Walker remembers the friendship with the girls that she stayed with.

Much like Marten, Walker agrees that it’s important for parents and schools to teach children what soldiers have sacrificed.

“There's pride that I was in the force and able to serve,” she added.

While the cold keeps her away from attending any in-person Remembrance Day ceremonies, Walker will watch the program every year.

On Saturday, the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 40 parade will form at Penticton Trade and Convention Centre at 10 a.m., followed by a Remembrance Day ceremony inside the facility at 10:30 a.m.

Additionally, an outdoor ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Veteran’s Park in the 100 block of Main Street.

The public is welcome to attend either ceremony.

The Penticton Vees game will host a pre-game Remembrance Day ceremony, featuring the 788 Dragoon Royal Canadian Army Cadets Corps and the 259 Panther Royal Canadian Air Cadets Squadron Marching on the Flags.