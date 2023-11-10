Okanagan Falls and area residents urged to give feedback on parks plan future

Photo: RDOS

Park users in the Okanagan Falls area are encouraged to give their feedback on an ongoing plan for the future of local recreation areas.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is planning a second open house event, after re-working concept plans following previous community engagement.



“The RDOS appreciates residents and park users in Electoral Area D who took the time to share insights during the initial phase of the project,” said RDOS Chair Mark Pendergraft in a press release issued Friday.

“Your continued involvement is crucial to ensuring the Electoral Area D Parks Plan reflects the community's needs and values.”



The open house is planned for Thursday, Nov. 30, 6-8 p.m. at Okanagan Falls Elementary School Gym.

Residents, park users, and other interested parties are invited to learn more and provide their feedback and insight.

RDOS staff will present conceptual plans and have discussions and open dialogue with attendees, all with the goal of helping them finalize the plans.

For more information on the Area D parks plan, click here.