Penticton actors to play out holiday season drama onstage

A young reporter is going to generate some family drama over the holidays as he tries to keep his job at the newspaper.

That’s the gist of A Nice Family Christmas – the upcoming production at Many Hats Theatre Co. in Penticton. The story is a sequel to A Nice Family Gathering, also written by Phil Olsen, which had a run at Many Hats in 2017.

In both cases, the use of the word “nice” is a little tongue-in-cheek, said director Eric Hanston in an interview.

The sequel begins on Christmas Eve. Reporter Carl, who’s the middle child, receives a call from his editor shortly after arriving at mom’s, and learns that he has to write a feature story if he wants to keep his job.

Carl’s family members and their spouses have lots of personal issues, so he decides to turn their problems into subject matter for his article.

“Like most families, there’s always things that seem to pop up around the holidays – this family is no different,” Hanston said. “The skeletons in the closet, so to speak, find a way to surface.”

After Carl spills the tea with the live audience, his family finds out that he’s planning on airing their dirty laundry in the newspaper.

“That’s when it hits the fan.”

Hanston said the humour will mostly be appreciated by an older audience. He compares the grandma in the family to the Golden Girls character Sophia Petrillo.

“This grandmother [in A Nice Family Christmas] is along the same lines although maybe a little saucier, a little spicier,” he said.

To find out if the spirit of Christmas will be able to keep the family together through such trying times, you’ll need to see the performance at Many Hats.

Shows take place between Nov. 9 and Dec. 3, every Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Cannery Stage, and matinees are Sundays at 2 p.m.

Starring in the play will be Elizabeth Barry, Glan Canonizado, John Fraser, Brock Greenhill, Jane Pilkey, Paige Prosser and Eleanor Walker.

Tickets are $28 (adults) and $25 (seniors, students) each and can be purchased through Eventbrite or at: manyhatstheatre.com