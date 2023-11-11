OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre thrilled by generous donations

Photo: OSNS Knights of Columbus presenting their generous donation to OSNS

The OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre in Penticton is thrilled to have received major donations from local organizations.

OSNS is a non-profit group that provides services for children in the South Okanagan with developmental challenges. Their team of treatment specialists and support staff offer assessment and therapies that include physiotherapy, occupational therapy, psychology, speech therapy and autism intervention.

This week, they announced that Penticton Knights of Columbus and Papa Murphy's Pizza made significant donations to their work.

"The Christopher Society, affiliated with the Penticton Knights of Columbus Council 3127, are pleased to donate $18,750," said Dennis Ebner, long-time member of the Knights of Columbus, in a press release.

“The Knights of Columbus have been supporting OSNS for many years via donations and assistance with the annual Telethon. They feel this centre is a most worthy recipient of this support.”

The donation will support OSNS' pediatric rehabilitation services and other supportive needs for children, caregivers and families.

The Knights of Columbus organization encourages other fraternal organizations to step up and support OSNS as well.

OSNS has also recognized Papa Murphy's "Pizza for Good" campaign that raised $1,500 for the centre.

"To everyone who purchased a Mini Murph pizza in September and October, THANK YOU!" OSNS wrote on social media.

"And to the wonderful team at Papa Murphy's, we are so grateful for your support through this

campaign. You have not only raised funds for our Centre does but you have also helped to

build awareness for the important work we do in the South Okanagan."

For more information on OSNS, including how to get involved, click here.