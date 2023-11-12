South Okanagan Tim Hortons locations supporting women and children in need with new holiday smile cookie

Photo: SOWINS

Have a cookie and support local women and children, all in one delicious bite.

Tim Hortons South Okanagan locations are launching Holiday Smile Cookies on Monday, with 50 per cent of proceeds going to the South Okanagan Women in Need Society and Tim Hortons Foundation camps.

Between Nov. 13 and 19, each sale of the cookies will help make holidays brighter for local families who may be struggling this season.

All seven South Okanagan locations, including Summerland, Oliver, Penticton and Osoyoos, will be offering the cookies.

The cookie is described as a "delicious white chocolate chip sugar cookie infused with red and green sprinkles and adorned with a hand-decorated smile."

To find out more and order bulk ahead of time, click here.