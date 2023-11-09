Rockslide risk normalizes near Keremeos, but work continues to disrupt traffic flow

Photo: RDOS Debris on Highway 3 after a recent rockslide.

A geotechnical assessment at the site of a rockslide near Keremeos has determined that risk of future incidents has returned to previous levels.

Highway 3 between Hedley-Nickleplate Road and Ashnola Road was closed beginning Nov. 5, after large rocks and an amount of debris tumbled onto the road.

A state of local emergency was issued and two properties were evacuated.

Since then, a geotechnical assessment has taken place.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen says risk levels are back to normal, but it remains an area where work is being conducted.

Drivers should expect traffic control, and one lane in both directions, with a reduced speed zone.