District of Summerland out $99k and months of work after wrongful firing lawsuit

A failed attempt to fire a Summerland municipal employee cost district taxpayers nearly $99,000 in legal and associated fees, according to recently released data.

Lara Rudniski was employed as a meter technician with the district's electrical utilities department when, in April 2020, the district decided to lay off 35 employees, including Rudniski.

She successfully overturned that firing after a lengthy legal battle involving her union, during which the district argued her dismissal had been a cost-saving measure — an argument the arbitrator determined was unfounded due to clear need for her skills, and hiring of other people.

The District of Summerland was ordered to pay the entirety of back wages from her 2020 salary, which 2020 financial records show was $85,000, then re-hire her.

Rudniski does not appear in district financial disclosure records from 2021 or 2022.

At the time of the decision, the district declined to disclose how much money had been spent fighting Rudniski's claim of wrongful firing, citing attorney-client privilege.

In 2023, the district was hit by a Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act request by Summerland resident Brad Besler, arguing that taxpayer money had been spent on the matter and the public deserved to know what it had cost.

The district pushed back on that request, triggering an Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner investigation, which is separate from government bodies.

A September 2023 decision by the OIPC found in Besler's favour, ordering the district to release the final number.

Castanet also independently requested the information, received this week. In an email to Castanet Friday, the District of Summerland disclosed that all costs "associated with dismissing [Rudniski] and the district's "total legal fees for the arbitration and litigation that followed [the dismissal] were $98,891.10.

Rudniski was paid her $85,000 salary for 2020, despite being off the job for much of that year.

with files from Casey Richardson