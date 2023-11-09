Penticton man sentenced to six months in jail for punching Walmart greeter during pandemic

Photo: File photo

A Penticton judge has sentenced a man to six months in jail for a pandemic-era attack on a 70-year-old Walmart greeter.

Timothy Martin Herbert Beresford was sentenced in Penticton Provincial Court on Sept. 28 and Judge Gregory Koturbash's decision was posted online Wednesday.

The incident took place on Oct. 16, 2021, at the Walmart in Penticton, when the company enforced a policy that all customers and employees wear masks inside the store to minimize the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

At the time, Ronald Evans, 70, was working as a greeter and required to ensure that people entering the store complied with the mask order.

According to the decision, Beresford, who was 50 at the time, entered the store on a scooter and was not wearing a mask, when Evans confronted him and told him he would have to leave.

Instead, Beresford "drove his scooter into him multiple times" and then proceeded to get off his scooter and punch Evans.

Following the punch, Beresford continued to "come at Evans aggressively."

Other store patrons came to Evans' aid and got Beresford out of the store. He was later arrested by police.

Evans required treatment for a misaligned jaw as a result of the assault.

Crown counsel asked for a jail sentence in the range of six to nine months, while Beresford, who represented himself, sought a conditional sentence of house arrest.

"Through his actions and words during the incident and in court, Beresford confirms that he did not and does not believe the mask mandate during COVID-19 was appropriate and it infringed upon his rights," Koturbash said in his decision.

Beresford indicated previously that he aligned himself with the fringe "Freeman on the Land" movement, proponents of which believe laws of Canada do not apply to them.

"Beresford and other likeminded individuals need to understand that they do not get to pick and choose the laws that they comply with and that serious consequences can flow when one leaves their lane, flouts the law, and engages in harming others," Koturbash said.

Beresford pleaded guilty to the assault 18 months after being charged.

Koturbash said he was not satisfied with giving Beresford a conditional sentence, and handed him the six months in jail, along with a 12-month probation order.