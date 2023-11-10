Bakers needed to help with annual ALERT Cookie Walk fundraiser

Photo: ALERT 41 volunteer bakers brought more than 300 pounds of cookies, muffins, loaves, tarts, cupcakes and biscotti in 2022

Dust off your rolling pins and grab your favourite holiday cookie recipe to help out the Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team Society.

ALERT is prepping for their 19th annual "Cookie Walk" fundraiser in Penticton and is looking for helping hands to bake and donate festive cookies and bars for them to sell.

"This event is made possible by the people who step up to bake and the others who volunteer to help on the day of the event. We need at least 40 bakers to bake seven dozen treats," the organization says.

"Bakers do not need to be members of ALERT, anyone who wants to bake is welcome to take part."

This year the team is looking for fancy cookies, bars, candies, and other festive baking. Plain oatmeal or chocolate chip cookies do not sell very well in their experience.

"We are also not wanting loaves, muffins or cupcakes as they need more attention that we can give them when it comes to displaying them and selling them."

The fundraiser runs at the Penticton Lakeside Resort on Dec. 2, with attendees invited to bring their own containers and mix and match as many of the donated goodies as they wish for $12 a pound.

All the money raised goes to take care of animals when people are evacuated.

ALERT is entirely volunteer-run and donor-supported, working with emergency officials to enter evacuation zones to care for animals in need.

Those interested in baking cookies are asked to please fill out the form online here.